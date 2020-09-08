Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98.

In related news, insider Russel Pillemer purchased 114,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$116,908.32 ($83,505.94).

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit