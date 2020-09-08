Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98.

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Russel Pillemer purchased 114,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$116,908.32 ($83,505.94).

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.