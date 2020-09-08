PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

