PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

