Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pershing Square from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of PSHZF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

About Pershing Square

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

The Fly

