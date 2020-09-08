Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pershing Square from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

