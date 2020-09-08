Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRSP. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perspecta by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,080 shares during the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

