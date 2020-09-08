Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petmed Express by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

