Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,651 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,293,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

