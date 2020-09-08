Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.49. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

