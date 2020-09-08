PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHK opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

