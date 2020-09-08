Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $714,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after buying an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after buying an additional 2,203,319 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after buying an additional 2,133,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after buying an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. 8,390,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,315. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. BidaskClub lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.