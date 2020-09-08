Piper Sandler Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $380.00

Sep 8th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.61.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.01. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

