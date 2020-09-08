Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 120.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 630,187 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 373,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

