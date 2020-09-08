PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.82% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $812,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.30. 2,044,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

