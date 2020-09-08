Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,494 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

