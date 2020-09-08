Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

TGT traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.84. 136,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

