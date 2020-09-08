Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,765 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. 300,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

