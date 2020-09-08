PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

PPL has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

