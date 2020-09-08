PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.
PPL has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.
PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
