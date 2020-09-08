Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 297,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

