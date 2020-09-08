PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.12.

NYSE PVH opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $73,179,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 595.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 274,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

