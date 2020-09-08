PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $58.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Barclays from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in PVH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in PVH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in PVH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PVH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.