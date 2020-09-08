PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Up 822.5% This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 905.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 822.5% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $966,523.85 and $10.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00721852 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,115.42 or 1.01013300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.01758399 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00130461 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

