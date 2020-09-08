Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00036366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $261,787.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00113981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00223159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.01675293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00167771 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.