QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,840.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $891,255.96 and approximately $46,840.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00113981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00223159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.01675293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00167771 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

