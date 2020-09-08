Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NX. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.