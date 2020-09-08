Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 9th

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 306,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,864.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$596,864.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 818,036 shares of company stock worth $1,572,668.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.