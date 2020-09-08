Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Quidel stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,800 shares of company stock worth $5,072,165 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

