Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $1,050,114. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.