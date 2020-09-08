Raymond James Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $235.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.52.

Shares of EL opened at $216.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,485 shares of company stock valued at $67,153,991. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $248,296,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

