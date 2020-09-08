Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Keysight Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2020 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. 72,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,447. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Get Keysight Technologies Inc alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.