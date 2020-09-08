Request (REQ) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and CoinPlace. Request has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and $148,360.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.05105523 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,641,660 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, COSS, Coineal, Gate.io, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Binance, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Koinex, WazirX, Huobi Global, Bitbns, GOPAX, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

