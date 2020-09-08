Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of RTRX opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $913.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Retrophin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

