Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report $572.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $595.40 million and the lowest is $549.20 million. Rev Group reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 531,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rev Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rev Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

