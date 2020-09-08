Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,147 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.