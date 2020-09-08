Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,343 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $197,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 126.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.17. 58,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.