Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,807 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $169,106,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in SYSCO by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,160 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 110,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,174. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

