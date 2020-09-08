Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 40,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,208. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

