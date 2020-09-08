Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.25. 343,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.