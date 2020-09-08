Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 12,326 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $38,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.69. 26,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

