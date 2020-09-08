Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,329 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,567. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

