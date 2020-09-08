Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 29,811 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 371,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

