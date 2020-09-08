Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 7,185 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. 54,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

