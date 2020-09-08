Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.74. 41,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,852. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $298.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

