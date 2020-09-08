Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 71,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,100. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

