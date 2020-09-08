Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,332,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 11,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.