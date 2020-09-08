Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 371,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,277. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.