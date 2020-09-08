Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 691,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.