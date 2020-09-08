Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $26.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.27 and a 200-day moving average of $350.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

