Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 75,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.64. 212,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.