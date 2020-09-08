Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $31.98 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,384,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,898. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 137,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,279. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average is $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.